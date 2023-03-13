Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 49.0% in February

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGUSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.