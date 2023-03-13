Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,072,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

