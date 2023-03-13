Carlson Capital Management Has $930,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.20. 144,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

