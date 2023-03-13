Carlson Capital Management Has $9.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 337,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,704,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $39.00. 3,582,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,493. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

