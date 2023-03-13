Carlson Capital Management Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 5,192,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,778,725. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

