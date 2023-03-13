Carlson Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 17.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

HBAN stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 18,683,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,927. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

