Carlson Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.45. 1,362,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $267.32 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

