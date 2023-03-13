Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5253 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABGY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,035.33.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

