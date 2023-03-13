Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.03. 1,635,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,851. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average is $290.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

