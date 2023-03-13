Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.92. 30,591,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,201,918. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.