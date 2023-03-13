Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $3,516,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.50. 269,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,218. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

