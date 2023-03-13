Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $43.38. 4,378,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

