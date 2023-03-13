Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,226. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

