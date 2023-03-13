Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 715 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,258,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 8,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,557. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.