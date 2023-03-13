Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 612,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.