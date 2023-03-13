Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.18

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $977.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 35,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.