Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 17,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. Capgemini has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.37.

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

