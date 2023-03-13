Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $4.15

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $4.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 341.49% from the stock’s current price.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 410,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio purchased 54,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

See Also

