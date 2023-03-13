Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $4.15

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $4.15 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 413,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

