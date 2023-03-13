Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

