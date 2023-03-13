Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE CFX opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$3.45 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

