Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.56.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.22 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

