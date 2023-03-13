Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to “Speculative Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.11. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.54).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

About Spirent Communications

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Insiders purchased 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

