Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $4.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATY. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.53. 180,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,088. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

