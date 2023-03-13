Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for 1.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 1,060,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

