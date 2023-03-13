Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

