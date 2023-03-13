Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,659 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 4.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $109.51. 162,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,592. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

