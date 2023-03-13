Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cactus worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cactus Stock Down 0.2 %

Cactus Dividend Announcement

WHD stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

