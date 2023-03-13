C3.ai’s (AI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 9,874,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,897,139. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.