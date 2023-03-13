Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 590 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $277,246.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Stock Down 10.9 %
BY traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,594. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.