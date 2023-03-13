Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 590 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $277,246.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 10.9 %

BY traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,594. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

About Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.