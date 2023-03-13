Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.89) to €19.10 ($20.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

OTCMKTS BZZUY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $12.00. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

