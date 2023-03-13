Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.98) to GBX 2,245 ($27.36) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 2,070 ($25.23) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,004.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,645. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

About Burberry Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.