Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

BPAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,344. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 331,973 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

