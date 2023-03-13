BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRP. William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

