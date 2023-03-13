Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.49. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

