Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $214.16

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.16.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Workday by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.16. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.