Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $35.50

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

