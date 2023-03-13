Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $63.00

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,459 shares of company stock worth $3,557,074. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enovis by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $11,000,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $53.85 on Monday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

