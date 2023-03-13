Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $81.14

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

