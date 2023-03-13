Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 4,040.67

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,040.67 ($48.59).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($31.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,454.50 ($41.54) on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,363 ($40.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($48.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,586.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,670.09.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 30.83 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is 5,032.26%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($9,968.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

