Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $45.42 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $285,370,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

