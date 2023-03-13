Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEMGet Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $45.42 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEMGet Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $285,370,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

