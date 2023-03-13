BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.54

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 44031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.33.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 121.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

