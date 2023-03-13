BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.