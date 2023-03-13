Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €77.50 ($82.45) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

BNR opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.00. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

