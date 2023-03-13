BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE BRCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.99. 530,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 865,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,131,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

