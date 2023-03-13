Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Brady Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brady

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brady by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Brady by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

