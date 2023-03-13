Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $381.18 million, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $841,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

