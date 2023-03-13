Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Boston Properties Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

