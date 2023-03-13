BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,623.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$7.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.35.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

