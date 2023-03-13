BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 59,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.90 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

